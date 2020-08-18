Man missing from Ashtabula County found safe

Police did not say where the man was found

Thomas McLaughlin

RICHMOND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man that was reported missing last week from Richmond Township was found safe.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Thomas McLaughlin is now in contact with his family and is safe.

McLaughlin’s family reported him missing because they hadn’t heard from him since July 29 and said he suffers from mental health issues.

Police did not say where McLaughlin was found.

