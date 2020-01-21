Man dies after falling into chemical tank at Dayton business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after he accidentally fell into a chemical tank at a Dayton business Tuesday morning, police confirm.

Just before 9 am, a call was made that a man at Techmetals, Inc. in Dayton had fallen into a tank that contained chromium chemicals. When the man was rescued from the tank, he was reportedly not breathing and CPR was performed.

According to the call made to 911, the man fell into a tight space in the tank in an “accident”, making it difficult to pull him out. Co-workers attempted to pull him out of the tank, which the 911 caller said is about four feet deep. When they pulled him out, they performed CPR until medical crews arrived.

At around 10 am, a 2 NEWS crew witnessed the arrival of the Montgomery County Coroner on scene. Police officials later confirmed that the man had died. Dayton Fire believes the man may have had a medical emergency that caused him to fall.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.