Man convicted of 2017 Youngstown murder to appear for sentencing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A convicted murderer is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Monday.

Dale Williams pleaded guilty to the death of Elizabeth Pledger of Boardman in June 2017. Pledger was shot and killed on Market Street in Youngstown.

This is the second time that Williams has been set for sentencing. His first appearance was postponed when the sons of the woman he killed attacked him in open court.

Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies eventually broke up the fight, but not before one of the sons was hit with a Taser.