Man charged in Atlanta college party shooting that injured 4

Police spokesman Carlos Campos says an argument led to the shooting last month

Clark University Shooting Suspect

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say a man has been arrested in connection with the block party shooting outside the Atlanta University Center library that wounded four students.

News outlets report 21-year-old Isaiah Williams turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm and attempted murder.

Police spokesman Carlos Campos says an argument led to the shooting last month during a party celebrating the end of student orientation and the new semester.

The victims, students at Clark Atlanta and Spelman College, included 18-year-old Erin Ennis, 18-year old Maia Williams-McLaren, 18-year-old Elyse Spencer and 19-year-old Kia Thomas. Campos says they weren’t the intended targets.

Campos says Williams isn’t enrolled in the nearby colleges. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

It’s unclear whether Williams has an attorney.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

