Man charged after 3 dogs found in hot car in Neshannock Twp.

News

Police say the temperature at the time was 87 degrees

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dangers of hot cars

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Steelton is facing animal cruelty charges after police say they found three dogs inside a hot car.

Officers were called June 27 at about 4:42 p.m. to the parking lot of the Wilmington Road Medical Arts Building where they found a pickup truck with three dogs inside.

Police say the truck was parked in full sun and the windows were only open a few inches. The temperature at the time was 87 degrees, according to a police report.

Police said the dogs had no water at the time.

Clark Kehley, Jr. is facing three counts of neglect of animals and three counts of cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story