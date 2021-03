WKBN's own Alex George served as one of this year's judges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Potential Development’s Annual Mahoning Valley Pizza Cook-off Show airs tonight.

WKBN’s own Alex George served as one of this year’s judges.

She helped decide which pizza took home the title of best local pizza.

The event was held virtually this year, but you can still bet on silent auction items.

You can tune into My-YTV at 6:30 p.m. tonight to find out the winners of the pizza cook-off.