Lollapalooza releases full lineup for free 4-day festival starting July 30

CHICAGO (WLNS) – Lollapalooza revealed its 2020 lineup Wednesday, July 29.



The lineup includes 150 performances and appearances from artists, influencers, and big-name guests such as Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Outkast, Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vic Mensa, H.E.R., Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, ZHU, Perry Farrell, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, and LL Cool J.



Lolla2020 is celebrating live music with a free four-night virtual festival that airs exclusively on YouTube July 30 to August 2 beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT each night.



Organizers are also trying to raise awareness for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote.



The organization partnered with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization launched by Co-Chair Michelle Obama in 2018 to increase participation in every election.



The Equal Justice Initiative was founded in 1989 by Bryan Stevenson to address issues such as ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States.

In this conversation with lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson, civil rights leader and longtime US congressman John Lewis discusses the essential importance of voting, shares encouraging words of wisdom for the generation of young people currently organizing in the struggle for racial justice and tells moving stories from his decades of making “good trouble” (Recorded November 19, 2019)

“We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority,” says the Lollapalooza website. “Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza’s 30th Anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”