Zoning appeals board addresses issues with at-home auto businesses in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Board of Zoning Appeals heard many issues from across the city on Tuesday.

A few of them involved using properties for things that are not allowed.

There were a few cases cracking down on car businesses in neighborhoods, one of which is at a house on Logan Avenue. The city said it had sent four notices and had been seeing some progress.

“The tenant appeared to be complying and then began to stop. So the city has exhausted all the resources. The next step after the $1,600 fine is for prosecution. It has gotten to that point, unfortunately,” a meeting attendant said.

The board also looked into reports of an auto detailing business being run at a house on S. Schenley Avenue. The man said it’s more of a hobby since he already has a full-time job.

The city denied the person’s appeal but did refer him to the economic development department to help him find a place to run the business.