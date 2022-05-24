(WKBN) — The school year is almost through and that means summer camps!

Many parents want to keep their kids engaged while still having fun. The “Y-Girls Steam Ahead” camp has been going on for a few years now.

It gives middle school-aged girls the opportunity to have hands-on experience in S.T.E.A.M activities.

The camp runs from June 21 to July 15 in Youngstown and July 5 – July 29 for the Warren location.

During those four weeks, girls get to work with places like Oh Wow, Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition, and Invent to Make just to name a few.

“We like to think of these camps as giving girls an idea of what they learn in school in terms of science and math and how that will apply to a career that they choose,” said YWCA Chief Operating Officer Varada Bhide.

Registration is open until June 14. The cost is $50.

More information can be found here or by calling 330-746-6361 ext. 112.