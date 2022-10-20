NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Niles, the YWCA hosted its Power of the Purse event.

First News Weekend Anchor Megan Lee emceed the event.

People at each table chose their own theme and many wore costumes to match it.

The fundraiser helps the YWCA to further its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

One way they do this is through housing programs that help women and veterans.

“Housing is a social determinant of health. We do transitional housing, permanent support and affordable housing,” said Leah Merritt, president and CEO of the YWCA Mahoning Valley. “Much of the work we do is around the intersection of gender and race. So we see women of color the hardest hit in all of the disparities.”

The YWCA’s goal is to raise at least $30,000 at the event.