YWCA hosting virtual workshop on race and privilege

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YWCA Mahoning Valley’s Lunch and Learn series starts Monday with a discussion on race.

Margaret Mitchel, the president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cleveland, will host it. Mitchel was instrumental in a summit that led to the decision to make racism a public health crisis in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County this past summer.

The event starts at noon.

You can register for it online. Spots are limited.