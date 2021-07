This photo, from 2018, shows the Summer Festival of the Arts on YSU’s campus.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Summer Festival of the Arts enters its 23rd year next weekend – but at an all-new location.

The festival runs from July 17 to 18 at Wean Park on 229 E. Front Street in downtown Youngstown.

In prior years, the art show took place on YSU’s campus.

This year’s festival will host more than 70 artists who will showcase and sell paintings, metalwork, jewelry, stained glass and more. Admission is free.