YSU’s Summer Festival of the Arts in need of event volunteers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 23rd annual YSU Summer Festival of the Arts will be held later this summer and organizers are in need of volunteers to help with the event.

They are needed in several areas, including artist registration, information booths, the children’s hands-on art tent and technical assistance.

Various shifts will be available.

Each volunteer will receive a Summer Festival of the Arts T-shirt, cold water and reserved, free parking.

The festival is set for July 17 and 18 at Wean Park in Youngstown.

If you’re interested in helping out, you can get an application by calling 330-941-2307, emailing lafactor@ysu.edu or logging on to www.ysu.edu/sfa to apply online.