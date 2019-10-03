YSU’s STEM program looks to join with Eastern Gateway to hold bigger job fair in 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a huge job fair Thursday afternoon at Youngstown State University for those interested in science, technology, engineering and math.

The university’s STEM college held its sixth annual expo, allowing potential employers to meet with those looking for jobs.

The event has grown larger each year to where organizers needed to hold it in one of the gymnasiums in Stambaugh Stadium.

More than 1,000 active students and alumni turned out.

“We started with about 46 companies in ’15 and today we had an absolute record of 100 companies here with 230 representations. All looking for STEM students in any fields for internships and co-ops,” said Dr. Wim Steelant, dean of the STEM college.

Organizers hope to team up with Eastern Gateway Community College next year to offer information for both STEM students and those learning vocational trades.