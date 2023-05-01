YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Can puppies take away stress? Youngstown State University tested that theory last week with what organizers call Puppy Palooza.

The dogs were stationed outside of The Rec Center on campus.

YSU students were able to take a break from studying to enjoy some puppy therapy.

The dogs came from New Lease on Life, which is a shelter in Struthers.

Students said petting the animals helped with the stress of final exams.

“They just brought a bunch of dogs we can love on and I am having the best time of my life right now,” said Sarah Nadzan, a telecommunications major.

YSU and New Lease on Life hold Puppy Palooza twice a year, during spring and fall exams.

The puppies seemed to enjoy the event as well!