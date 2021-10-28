YSU’s Ohio Room gets new name to recognize major donor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Room in Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center is being renamed to recognize a major donor.

The room will be changed to the “Attorney Daniel L. Rossi Room.”

The name change recognizes the attorney, who has established the Atty. Daniel L. Rossi Scholarship to benefit a full-time YSU student. Rossi established the scholarship with a $300,000 gift.

“The scholarship for YSU students represents one of the core values of what we believe is so important: Education,” the Rossi family said. “Daniel is honored to contribute to the education of our future leaders.”

Rossi, 94, is a lifelong resident of Youngstown and attended the former Madison Elementary School and East High School. After he was discharged from the Navy, he graduated from Youngstown College (which is now YSU) and studied at Ohio Northern University in pursuit of his law degree.

Rossi practiced law in the area for over 60 years, establishing the Rossi law firm in 1952.

His son, Gregg, now operates the family law practice, Rossi & Rossi.