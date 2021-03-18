YSU’s in-person commencement plans include belated ceremony for 2020 grads

The ceremonies will be held in Stambaugh Stadium, and they're open to graduates, family and friends

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University released more details about the in-person commencement planned this spring.

University officials also announced a belated commencement ceremony for students who graduated in 2020.

“With cases of COVID-19 on the decline and the rapid expansion of vaccinations, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to once again gather together to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our graduates,” YSU President Jim Tressel said.

Anyone who graduated during the 2020 semesters is invited back to campus on May 7 for an in-person ceremony at 6 p.m. Those students are asked to RSVP online.

YSU will hold two ceremonies for Spring 2021 graduates on May 8.

The 9 a.m. commencement is for students from Cliffe College of Creative Arts, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Williamson College of Business Administration.

The 3 p.m. commencement is for students from Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Sciences and Education and Bitonte College of Health and Human Services.

Those students are also asked to RSVP online.

The ceremonies will be held in Stambaugh Stadium. They’re open to graduates, family and friends.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required.

For more information, visit YSU’s website.