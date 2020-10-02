YSU’s faculty union votes to accept fact-finder’s report

According to OEA, 312 of the 315 members who voted approved the contract

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s faculty union, YSU-OEA, voted overwhelmingly Friday to accept the fact-finder’s report during its negotiations with the university.

Of the 315 member votes cast, 312 members voted to approve the report, and three members voted to reject the report, according to OEA.

The report was created following sworn testimony and data presented by both sides during the fact-finding process, including financial and budget documents.

YSU-OEA believes the fact-finder’s report “offers a clear path forward to resolving our disputes in order to remain focused on the academic business of the university by maintaining most current contract language,” YSU-OEA spokesperson Mark Vopat said.

The YSU Board of Trustees meets Monday, Oct. 5, to vote to accept or reject the report. YSU-OEA membership will meet the same day, following the results of the trustees’ vote, to chart its path forward.

Should the trustees reject the report, the YSU-OEA “looks forward to returning to the bargaining table.”

Thursday, OEA issued a 10-day strike notice, if an agreement isn’t reached.

More stories from WKBN.com: