YSU’s Dana School of Music holds auditions via Zoom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Live music has been impacted by COVID-19, even here in the Valley.

Instead of auditioning in Bliss Hall, students sang or played instruments via Zoom meetings to audition for YSU’s Dana School of Music.

YSU says it had fewer students audition, but the decrease was smaller than other schools.

“You know, I see the reports from all the auditions. I don’t sit on all of them and it looks like there are many talented students who want to come to music school. So hopefully we’ll have another great class and hopefully we’ll get them all in a room where they can play music together because I think that’s really what most students want more than anything else,” said Dr. Randall Goldberg, director and associate professor for the Dana School of Music.

Dr. Goldberg says that while the formal audition days are over, students interested in joining the Dana School of Music can still audition for the next school year.