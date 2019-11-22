YSU’s Dana Concert Series brings back Band-O-Rama after a decade

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in roughly 10 years, the Dana Concert Series presents Band-O-Rama.

“We have been training the next generation of professional musicians for 150, now 151 years. That is a legacy,” said Stephen Gage, director of bands and orchestra at Youngstown State University in the Dana School of Music.

Gage has been with YSU for 27 years.

The Band-O-Rama concert was held Thursday at Stambaugh Auditorium.

It featured performances by the YSU Percussion Ensemble, the YSU Wind Ensemble and the YSU Marching Band. In total, more than 200 students performed.

“What’s really wonderful is the percussion ensemble and the wind ensemble are students from the Dana School of Music, but the marching band has students from every major,” Gage said.

Gage said the Dana School of Music just celebrated its 150th anniversary. He said now that this concert has been rebirthed, he hopes to continue it every year.