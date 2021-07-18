YSUPD swears in four new officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four new officers were sworn into Youngstown State University’s Police Department.

After being down three officers and three more retiring during the process of bringing the new recruits in, they were a little short staffed – but well on their way to being back to full strength.

Tyler Killa, Haley Marshburn, Jeff Marsolo and Chelsea Wolfe each received their badge in front of family and friends.

“That’s why I wanted to work here, for the community policing aspect. I want to make a difference, I want to inspire the little female girls growing up and look at me saying ‘Hey I can do that, I want to change the environment and the perspective of law enforcement,'” new YSU officer Haley Marshburn said.

Chief Varso said they will be a great addition to what he calls “his family.”

“It’s a great feeling, not just for myself but for the rest of our staff here because it’s additional help coming for us,” Varso said.