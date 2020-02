Students attending were given 36 hours to develop a new technology idea

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year’s Hack YSU event wrapped up Sunday morning.

Students attending were given 36 hours to develop a new technology idea. The product could be an app or a website, maybe even a video game.

Students come from other areas to participate in the event, which kicked off Friday night and ended at 9 a.m. Sunday.

It was hosted by YSU’s Youngstown Penguin Hackers.

