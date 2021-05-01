YSU Wind Ensemble surprises retiring conductor at concert

He recently announced he would be retiring after 28 years at the university

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Wind Ensemble held a special concert Saturday.

It was held outside the Harrison Commons, and it was the last concert long-time conductor Stephen Gage would conduct.

Gage recently announced he would be retiring after 28 years at the university.

On Saturday, students with the Wind Ensemble and Horn Choir performed.

Then, to surprise Gage, former students of his joined the stage for the final song.

“This is a cry day for me, and I’m proud of it. I’ve really enjoyed being part of this emotionally charged group of human beings, great faculty, great university, great president. You know, I don’t know what else you could want,” Gage said.

Gage says, although his time at YSU is over, he will continue to conduct the Packard Band and hopes to see some of his former students there as well.