YSU welcomes Martin Sheen for latest Skeggs lecture

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd is expected at Stambaugh Stadium Wednesday evening as Youngstown State University welcomes its next lecturer, movie actor and activist Martin Sheen.

Sheen is the latest in the university’s Skeggs Lecture Series, which has featured the likes of lawyer Nancy Grace and former football star Eddie George.

Organizers said the program’s success has been due to local families who underwrite the events.

“So there is no charge to the university, no charge to people coming to see them, so we are very fortunate to be able to bring in these top notch speakers of different backgrounds, different subject matters and it’s just really, it’s growing,” said Jackie LeViseur, director of alumni and events at YSU.

The evening’s lecture begins at 7 p.m.