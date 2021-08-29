YSU Welcome Week returns while safety guidelines remain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As YSU gets ready to start classes Monday, they are keeping COVID-19 safety guidelines in place while also bringing back some fun.

YSU canceled their annual Welcome Week activities in 2020, but this year, it returns with the first events happening Sunday.

With all the fun does come a lot of safety measures in place for students while COVID cases are still rising.

Some policies include wearing masks, contact tracing and daily health assessments.

The university is also making it easy for students and staff to get vaccinated.

YSU will be hosting a vaccine clinic on campus. Clinics will be in the Chestnut Room in the Kilcawley Center and anyone interested can sign up for appointments on Wednesday, September 8, from 8 a.m. to noon or Thursday, September 9, from 1 until 5 p.m.

Vaccines are not mandatory at YSU as of now but are strongly encouraged.

For a full list of COVID policies and the schedule for Welcome Week, visit ysu.edu.