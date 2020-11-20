YSU Trustees OK contract deals with faculty and staff

The deal with faculty came after tense negotiations and a 3-day strike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Board of Trustees approved new contracts for the university’s faculty and classified staff.

The deal with faculty came after tense negotiations and a 3-day strike.

The agreement with the faculty union includes no increase in salary this year, followed by 2% raises in each of the final two years of the contract.

The agreement with the classified union calls for no increase in pay this year, followed by a 1.25% increase next year and the equivalent of 2% in the third year.

Both contracts include 15% employee contribution for health care insurance in the first two years, increasing to 18% in the third year, along with increases in doctor’s visits and out-of-pocket maximums and prescriptions.

“On behalf of the board, we want to thank the employees in both of these unions, as well as all other employees at the university, for their hard work, perseverance and continued commitment to the success of their students in these challenging times,” YSU President Jim Tressel said.

