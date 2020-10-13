YSU to share in $30 million Air Force research contracts

YSU will receive $2.2 million of the $30 million to establish undergraduate degree pathways

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University will share in a multi-million dollar program to train future engineers.

The Microelectronics Workforce Development Program is a joint partnership between Wright State University, Youngstown State University, University of Akron, University of Toledo, Ohio University, and Lorain County Community College

YSU will receive $2.2 million of the $30 million to establish undergraduate degree pathways for digital system development and computer engineering that will produce students current in the latest tools and techniques.

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, announced Tuesday that the funding was secured through the 2020 Defense Appropriations Bill using his position on the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. Next year, Congressman Ryan will ascend to the position of vice-chair of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

“This program will not only give our young people the tools they need to succeed, but it will put our community and the State of Ohio at the cutting edge of the technology and innovation that will lead the jobs of the future,” Ryan said.

Program graduates will be deployed to regional workforce partners, e.g., AFRL, Battelle, ECI, GM, NASA Glenn, Northrup Grumman, TDKC, Tenet.

More headlines from WKBN.com: