YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is receiving a special award from the FBI Tuesday.

YSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geology and Environmental Science will get the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award at the FBI field office in Boardman.

The award is meant to recognize YSU for its help in assisting the FBI with several criminal investigations.

“This is an important award for us. The academic mission of our program is focused on providing students with exciting real-world applications of Geology. Our work with the FBI is directly reflective of that mission,” said Jeff Dick, professor of Geology.

Dick also said their department regularly assists the sheriff’s departments of Mahoning, Trumbull and Van Wert counties with crime investigations.

Senior FBI agents will present the award to YSU Adjunct Professor of Geology Tom Jordan.

“We look forward to providing our expertise…for future work with the FBI and, through our research, hope to provide law enforcement with supplemental methods and training to ensure continued success in their investigative work,” said Jordan.