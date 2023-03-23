YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Rep. Lauren McNally announced funds to help support Youngstown State University on Thursday.

The State Controlling Board approved $460,569 in support for Youngstown State University from the Ohio Department of Education’s Workforce Based Training and Equipment line item.

The funding is meant for the education and skill training of students and/or incumbent workers in meeting the current and future needs of growing and high-demand industries through investment in capital equipment and facilities.

“YSU is an anchor institution that is committed to giving our region options for growth in manufacturing, which is so important to us all,” McNally said. “Continued investment from the state is needed to help the people living here succeed and be a part of that growth.”

The funding is part of the ODE’s Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills program. The goals of the program are to retain and expand existing businesses, attract new enterprises and further entrepreneurship.