YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU has partnered with Ohio Living to celebrate a soon-to-be-named center giving senior citizens and YSU students a chance to socialize and better understand each other.

Monday’s event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. on campus in the McKay Auditorium in Beeghly Hall.

Officials will announce the name of the new center and explain what it will provide to the community.

Some different organizations will be there to give YSU students and other members of the community a chance to learn about volunteering opportunities around Youngstown as well.