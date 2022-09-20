YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three months after Jim Tressel announced his resignation as president of Youngstown State University, we have an idea of how the Board of Trustees will proceed with hiring his replacement.

On Tuesday, the YSU Board of Trustees passed a resolution giving us the first indication of how they plan to proceed with replacing Tressel as president.

First, the permanent replacement will not come soon. The board decided that an interim president will be named first. That person will be picked sometime before the board’s next meeting in December. That person will take over for Tressel when he officially steps down on February 1.

Tuesday on campus, Tressel could be found sitting next to Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. John Jakubec as the trustees heard from various people about what’s happening around YSU.

After an interim president is named, Dr. Jakubec said a search firm will be hired and a national search for a new president will take place. He thinks the search could last as long as a year to a year and a half.

An interim president may also be needed in this case to give the next president a gap in replacing a man who has become a Youngstown fixture.

“Yeah, it’s difficult from the standpoint that Jim was in this community for 16 years. He won four national championships. He knew the people. But we’re looking for somebody that’s going to be similar to Jim as far as being very vibrant, going to embrace the community, carry on the good work that we’re doing here under his leadership and the administration’s leadership going forward. So we’re going to be confident that we’ll pick somebody that will be good going forward,” Dr. Jakubec said.

Dr. Jakubek said the reason for going with an interim president is to maintain the momentum the university has going and to be more effective and efficient in conducting a search as opposed to trying to bring in a new president right away.

He would not say if the interim president would come from within the university, but Dr. Jakubek did say they want someone who knows the mission of the university and knows about the strategic plan and buys into it.