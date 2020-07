The town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at 2 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Tressel will hold a live town hall meeting on Facebook to talk about what the new academic year will look amidst COVID-19.

You can catch the live stream on the YSU Facebook page (facebook.com/youngstownstate), or on YouTube at youtube.com/youngstownstate/live.