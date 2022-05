YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A special ceremony is happening at Youngstown State University to honor YSU’s fallen.

YSU students, faculty and staff who died while in military service will be remembered at the annual “Reading of the Names ceremony”. It starts at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Plaza on campus.

There will be a luncheon after.

YSU students, faculty and staff who are currently serving or have served will be recognized then.