YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University fashion students are holding an annual fashion show.

The “Everybody Fashion Show” has been going on since 2013.

It was started in memory of Danielle Peters, who died as a result of an eating disorder in 2012.

The show was created to show the beauty of people in all shapes and sizes.

The show is on April 12 at 6 p.m. at Beeghly Center. The doors open at 5 p.m.