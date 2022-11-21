YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A safe campus is a priority at Youngstown State University and now some state money will help provide enhancements to its security system.

YSU will share in a $5 million grant to colleges and universities statewide. YSU’s share is $62,968.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the money will be used for security enhancements such as cameras, door locks, alarms, address systems and metal detectors.

“Part of preparing students for future success is ensuring they feel safe on their campuses,” said Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “Through these grants, the DeWine-Husted Administration continues to focus on helping our colleges and universities provide for the safest learning environments possible.”

To be eligible for the money, each college and university conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to pinpoint areas in need of safety enhancements.

YSU was also awarded a state safety grant in 2021 as well.