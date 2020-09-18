YSU theater to open season with online production

Rehearsals for the "Glass Menagerie are happening at the university

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s theater department has found a way to stage a production without having a live audience in the house.

Rehearsals for “The Glass Menagerie” are happening at the university. It’s University Theatre’s first show of the season.

This year, cameras are following the actors’ every move. Next week, those cameras will be recording the play for people to watch online.

“Honestly, it’s ideal in my book,” said senior Nate Montgomery. “This is the best solution we could come up with.”

The recorded productions are keeping the live theater going and helping students hone their craft.

“We wanted to find a way the acting students could still train as actors, and film is a perfect legitimate career path,” said Director Matthew Mazuroski,

Veteran Youngstown area actress Molly Galano, and YSU sophomore Elise Vargo, of Westerville, are also part of the cast, which only has four people. That makes it easier to videotape and more COVID safe.

“I actually think it works really well with being able to adapt to film,” Vargo said. “It seems to fit really well than maybe other shows would.”

What they’re doing is taking a play and turning it into a movie or what Mazuroski calls a hybrid, since they’re not taking six months to shoot it.

“We’re filming a lot of this in medium shots. The audience is going to be right there, psychologically, with characters as they go through this incredible story,” Mazuroski said.

The final product will not be done in one take. There will be editing involved to create what should be a final production without mistakes.

“The Glass Menagerie” opens Friday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. You can watch at Showtix4U. where tickets can be purchased.

Ticket prices are general admission, single viewer $10; general admission, group viewing/watch party $25; YSU student and YSU faculty & staff free with inclusion of Banner ID.

Additional performances are:

September 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

September 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

October 2 at 7:30 p.m

October 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

October 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

