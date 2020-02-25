YSU team ranks first in the nation for arguing, defending ethical dilemmas

In the Ethics Bowl, YSU beat out teams from schools across the country, including Stanford, Yale and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Ethics Bowl team won the National Association for Practical and Professional Ethics Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl in Atlanta on Sunday, ranking their team first in the nation.

Ethics Bowl is an academic tournament where students argue and defend their moral assessment of some of society’s most complex ethical dilemmas.

YSU came out on top against teams from colleges and universities across the country, including Stanford, Yale and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The team — made up of YSU students Samantha Fritz, Jacob Tomory, Moataz Abdelrasoul, Eva Lamberson and Michael Factor — are bringing back two trophies. One of the trophies will stay at YSU, while the other visits the winning school for the year.

The team moved on to the finals after winning the Central States Regional Ethics Bowl in Indianapolis for the fourth year in a row.

“In the final round, the main organizer walked up after our commentary on the other team and remarked that it was the best commentary that he had ever seen,” said Dr. Alan Tomhave, one of the Ethics Bowl team coaches. “This is a person who has been involved in Ethics Bowl for a long time. A judge from earlier in the day also watched and commented that one of the things that really makes our team stand out is that they really listen and engage with the issues and arguments from the other teams.”

The team’s other coach is Dr. Mark Vopat. They are both professors from YSU’s Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies.