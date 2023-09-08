YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police escorted the YSU football team from Stambaugh stadium as they headed to the Horseshoe to take on Ohio State Saturday.

It has been 15 years since Youngstown State traveled to Columbus to face the Buckeyes and if you’re going to the game, you’ll be able to see and hear the YSU Marching Pride playing inside the “Shoe.”

This is the first time any of the current members of the band have played at Ohio Stadium.

“We only have 20,000 max at our venue here, so to be able to play for over 100,000 people is just a big difference,” said YSU band member Ellie Schrier.

The 175-member-strong band is set to leave for Columbus early Saturday morning and will entertain fans in the YSU tailgate area as well as performing at halftime.

“I know a lot of people have been to Ohio State before, I’ve never been. I’m very excited to play in such a big arena with so many people and especially getting to interact with Ohio State’s band. It’s going to be really cool,” said YSU band member Wyatt Engstrom.

You can watch the game on the Big Ten Network at noon Saturday.