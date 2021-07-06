YSU takes top spot in concrete canoe contest, beating out UCLA and Virginia Tech

Courtesy: American Society of Civil Engineers. Image depicts a 2019 contest, not the current participants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Engineering students at Youngstown State University hit a milestone recently, taking second place at a national competition.

The team from YSU placed second among 23 universities in the National Concrete Canoe Competition.

The event, sponsored by the American Society of Civil Engineers, requires teams to design and construct a seaworthy canoe made entirely of concrete. It was held virtually at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

YSU’s second-place ranking is the highest the team has placed since finishing fifth in 2018.

The University of Florida scored first place, with YSU in second and the University of Washington, Tongii University and UCLA rounding out the top five.

Other notable schools that YSU bested include Virginia Tech, New York University, Drexel and the Colorado School of Mines.

YSU team members are seniors Jillian Penman, Taylor Greathouse, Brooke Valley and Emma Minamyer, and sophomore Jersey Gorby — the first all-female Concrete Canoe team at YSU.

Anwarul Islam, YSU professor of Civil Engineering, is the team’s faculty advisor.