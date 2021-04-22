YSU Summer Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Artist applications for the 23rd annual YSU Summer Festival of the Arts are available on Youngstown State University’s website.

The Festival is scheduled for July 17 and 18 at its new location at Wean Park/Huntington Community Alley in downtown Youngstown.

Organizers say that the event is manifested in the integrity of the art work, which fuels the event’s strong reputation among visitors and vendors.

As a juried show, artists must submit applications and examples of their work for judging by a committee of arts professionals.

More information is available by emailing Lori Factor at lafactor@ysu.edu.

