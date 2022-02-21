YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The summer schedule at YSU will come with the return of summer camps for children.

The Pete & Penny Summer Camp is returning for in-person learning.

There are six weeks available starting June 13. It’s for children in grades 1-6. They can go for one week or sign up for all six.

Each week has a different theme and includes sports, arts and crafts and even reading.

YSU Coordinator of Summer Camps Domonique Sak said these camps can help students learn more effectively through socialization.

“We like to say that two weeks of summer camp is equivalent to one year in school where you’re learning, you’re sharing, you’re talking to people. In the school setting, you don’t really have those opportunities for socialization all, like, structured. You know what I mean?” she said.

Registration opened Monday for the camp.

Financial aid is available to help you send a child.