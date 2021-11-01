YSU students work to restore creek bed in Liberty Township

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanks to a large grant, YSU students will be able to work and learn while also restoring a creek bed in Liberty Township.

A $200,000 grant has been awarded to the engineering department at the university to fund the Little Squaw Creek Stream Renovation: Phase 2.

Robert J. Korenic, associate professor and program coordinator of the Civil and Construction Engineering Technology program, announced the grant has been awarded to the YSU CCET program in conjunction with Liberty Township and The Davey Resource Group.

The grant money will be used to allow approximately 15-18 YSU students to analyze, design and construct an improved creek bed and adjacent land at the Little Squaw Creek in Liberty Park.

Native and adaptive plants will also be added to the area.

The work will be done during the Spring 2022 semester.

Engineering students in Korenic’s Hydraulics & Land Development course will be involved in various aspects of the field work and design using Little Squaw Creek as their class project.

The grant money was awarded through the Ohio Public Works Commission’s Clean Ohio Fund.