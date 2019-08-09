YSU students will come back to upgraded security on campus

After an active shooter scare at the college last year, administrators decided to make the classrooms safer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students coming back to YSU this fall will notice some security upgrades on campus.

Previously, classroom doors did not lock. After the scare, all of the doors were changed so each locks automatically when pulled shut.

“If we have a lockdown situation on campus, all anybody has to do is close the door,” said Richard White. “They don’t need to fumble for keys, they don’t need to figure out, ‘Which key is it?’ ‘Which way do I turn the key?’ ‘Is it locked? I’m not sure.’ ‘Is it locked from the outside?’ It’s locked.”

Students will be able to get out with no problem. However, keys will be required to open the doors from the hallways.