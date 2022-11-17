YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- On Thursday, Youngstown State University students will be planting 1,650 trees at Mill Creek MetroParks Collier Reserve.

According to a press release, the yearly project is part of the YSU Legacy Forests’ effort to reduce greenhouse gases by planting micro-forests in the Mahoning Valley.

YSU said that the goal is to plant one tree for every incoming YSU freshman. This planting represents a portion of the trees honoring the 2022 freshmen class.

The group partners with Mill Creek MetroParks to mitigate the climate crisis.