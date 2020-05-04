YSU students talk about quarantine life still on campus

Some Youngstown State University students moved back home after the school shut down, but some students stayed on campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Youngstown State University students moved back home after the school shut down, but some students stayed on campus.

Because of COVID-19, campuses are mostly empty, but some students stayed.

“Quarantine life for me essentially is no social interactions. Since I work at a hospital, I feel like I’m taking extra precautions not seeing extra students unless they live with me,” said Emma Potts, a YSU student.

Potts says everyday is the same, and because of social distancing, she’s developed a new norm for social interaction.

“Basically just going to work, studying and interacting with people online for the most part,” Potts said.

While living on campus, Potts says it’s not often that she comes in contact with others living in her building.

“I probably see maybe two people a week in my hallway in my apartment complex,” Potts said.

Another YSU student, Diamond Robbins, says that the quarantine life hasn’t been very exciting.

“It’s been boring. I really didn’t have that much of an exciting life, but I’ve just been going to work, coming home and going to sleep. I work four to five days out of the week, so I just sleep most of the day,” Robbins said.

While staying on top of her work, Robbins says she’s been using this time to catch up on some Netflix shows.