YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University students and the community are coming together Sunday to raise money for Relay for Life.



One in 5 children does not survive childhood cancer, according to Relay for Life. That’s why the Guins Against Cancer Club is holding a fun-filled event at the Farmers National Bank Field on campus.

There will be yard games, food trucks, yoga, a survivor lap and more.

The club has a goal of raising at least $70,000 throughout 2022.

“We really want everyone to come out because every single dollar that’s spent at the event will go straight toward the American Cancer Society for all their cancer research, and we would really just be able to help out as a community for this national organization,” said Devan Snyder, of YSU Guins Against Cancer.

The event will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

You can find more information, donate or register for the event on Relay for Life’s website.