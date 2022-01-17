YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When snow hits, a lot of people hunker down inside to avoid the roads and stay warm. However, a couple of Youngstown State University students had some fun.

Sophomore Ahmad Mashhood and freshman Adil Nushair decided to have a snowball fight.

They’re from Florida and Texas so they’ve never experienced this kind of weather.

They decided to make the best of a snowy situation.

“It’s fun… It’s something to do with your day. It’s the weekend and the holiday,” Nushair said.

“Yeah, it’s part of the childhood we missed out on so we might as well get on it,” Mashhood said.

“Don’t take it for granted,” Nushair added.

The two said they didn’t see too many others out. They figured they’re used to seeing the snow so it didn’t interest them.