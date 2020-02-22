YSU students dance to raise money helping kids with cancer

The Guin-athon kicked off earlier Saturday at noon and continues through 8 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at YSU are dancing to raise money for childhood cancer.

Students, faculty and the community stay on their feet to represent those who can’t.

The Dance Marathons are a nationwide event carried out by college and high school students. They work to raise awareness of health concerns in children.

The event will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital of Mahoning Valley.

“It’s so awesome that so many students like to get involved with this organization on campus, because we’re all coming together to fight for the kids that we don’t even know and we’re trying to make a difference in their life,” said Finance Manager Morgan Bradt.

“It’s just so important to raise these funds for these kids. Our miracle families are here today, sharing their stories. So it’s really for the kids, for them, for the families impacted by the hospital,” said External Director Samantha Neral.

Over 200 students registered for the event.

They hope to beat last year’s record of over $57,000 raised.