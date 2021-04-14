YSU students bring music recital to campus parking deck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music is hosting an outdoor music recital in the M30 Wick Avenue parking deck next weekend.

Starting at 7 p.m., two brass groups will perform in the lower level of the parking deck on April 24. The recital is open to the public and free, but parking in the deck is $5 cash.

They will be playing music from composers Victor Ewald, Morley Calvert, George Gershwin, Frank Ticheli, Franz von Suppé, Elmer Bernstein, Eric Ewazen, Kevin McKee and Anthony Plog.

Attendees will need to bring their own chairs. They’re encouraged to enter the parking deck through the Wick Avenue entrance.

Guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.