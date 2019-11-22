YSU student uses clothing line to support himself through college

The college sophomore said the clothing line has meaning behind it and is meant to inspire others

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown State University student is using his business to help support his way through college.

Julius Poole is a sophomore at YSU. He began his clothing line two years ago in high school.

He said the clothing line has meaning behind it and is meant to be an inspiration to others.

“It all started off of the idea of, you know, just living a lifestyle of just being fueled by faith. The brand really means more of believing in yourself, believing in your goals and believing in your dreams,” Poole said.

He said what started out as him making his dream a reality, turned into him being able to financially support himself through college.

“At first it was kind of, you know, a dream to be able to live the lifestyle of not only doing what you want but being your own boss. But now that it has developed into something bigger, now it is a financial key that I can use, a financial tool that I can use to not only support my family but build a future of my own lifestyle.”

Fueled X Faith offers activewear and casual clothing. He said he started out selling the clothes out of the trunk of his car and his locker in high school. Now he is able to take orders online.

“Opening up and starting my own business has built my confidence, not only for going for the things I want to do in life but actually just fighting for a lot of opportunities that kids my age don’t have,” he said.

Fueled X Faith apparel is available online through its website and social media.